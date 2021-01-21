Chennai Corp selects 900 vendors from Marina Beach

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the vendors to be allotted smart carts on the Marina Beach were being selected by the Chennai Corporation through the lot system on Wednesday, they protested for a second time, demanding allocation for 1,477 shops.

“Now there are at least 1,500 of us who have been doing business on the Marina for several years and only 540 carts will be given to existing vendors. What will happen to the remaining?,” asked Sekaran, a vendor.

However, despite the protests the Corporation announced that 900 vendors to be allocated smart carts have been selected through the lot system in Amma Auditorium, Shenoy Nagar. Smart cart numbers will be allotted on Thursday in the same place.