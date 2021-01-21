STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health Minister Vijayabaskar to get vaccinated Friday

Health Minister, Dr C Vijayabaskar, on Wednesday announced that he would be taking a shot of the Covid vaccine on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Published: 21st January 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister, Dr C Vijayabaskar, on Wednesday announced that he would be taking a shot of the Covid vaccine on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The minister was speaking to reporters at the State Drug Store in Chennai, after inspecting the additional 5,08,500 vaccine doses which arrived on the day.

“People were in the middle of Pongal holidays during the initial two days of vaccination drive, and there was also slight fear regarding the dosage. To clear that, many doctors and members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) took the shot. I will also be taking the vaccine, not as a minister, but as a doctor and a member of the IMA,” said Vijayabaskar.

“I am taking the vaccine just to build confidence among the health staff and nurses,” the minister said, adding that he would take whichever vaccine (Covishield/Covaxin) that the doctors would administer him. Presently, the State has 10,65,000 doses of the vaccine.

“We have already identified six lakh healthcare workers to be given the shot. Private hospitals, too, are requesting for permission to begin vaccination,” the minister added. The State has lately been able to vaccinate over 50 per cent of its daily vaccination capacity.

