Keeping moth diaries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Young Naturalists Network, a group of young enthusiasts who have been documenting moths in the city, have turned their attention towards Saturniid moths (Family: Saturniidae).

As part of this endeavour, the YNN calls for the public to submit their observations either via email

(madhavvikas@gmail.com)orthroughthisGoogleForm

(https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdPWIbavPa7_EHC6fclrbKnCw9VPW15xmkKf-2-vr1AxARWGQ/viewform).