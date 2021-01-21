STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man hacked to death in front of son, nine arrested

A 55-year-old man was murdered and his son suffered grievous injuries after a gang hacked them in broad daylight near Mugalivakkam on Tuesday.

Published: 21st January 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 55-year-old man was murdered and his son suffered grievous injuries after a gang hacked them in broad daylight near Mugalivakkam on Tuesday. The deceased, Ponnurangam, a cable tv operator, was riding pillion on a two-wheeler ridden by Thaneshwaran, his son.

When the duo was on Madanandapuram-Mugalivakkam road, a gang followed them in an autorickshaw and a bike and intercepted them. After attacking Thaneswaran with machetes, the gang then hacked Ponnurangam to death before fleeing the spot.

On information, Mangadu police rushed to the spot and sent Ponnurangam’s body for post-mortem. Thaneswaran has been admitted to a private hospital. After preliminary investigation, police said that Ponnurangam had an ongoing enmity with another person over a land since it had been registered on both their names.

Since Ponnurangam had erected a hut in the land on Monday, he allegedly received threat calls the same night. While he orally informed police about the calls, he was hacked to death in front of his son. Nine men surrendered at the Kundrathur police station in connection with the murder. All of them were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Drunken brawl turns bloody night
Chennai : In a gory crime in the city, a man smashed a bottle on the head of his friend and used the glass shards to stab him in the eye. According to the police, Ashoka Chakravarthi (30), and Periyapandian (29), are friends and hail from the same village in Tenkasi. They were not on talking terms for the last one month. “They made up on Tuesday evening, and decided to drink together at the Marina. However, a fight broke out between the duo. It is alleged that Ashok made obscene remarks about Periyapandian’s family,” an officer said.  Infuriated, Periaypandian smashed a liquor bottle on Ashok’s head, and then took the shards of glass and repeatedly stabbed the victim’s eyes. The victim is now in the RGGGH, and his condition is said to be critical. He is said to have lost 75 per cent of his eyesight.

28 premises of preacher raided
Chennai: Twenty-eight locations, including Jesus Calls’ headquarters in  Chennai associated with popular Christian preacher Paul Dhinakaran, was raided by the Income Tax department over alleged tax evasion. The other premises targeted include the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences in Coimbatore.

Denied ride to school, boy kills self
Chennai: An 18-year-old boy died by suicide after a school staff allegedly turned him away while boarding his school bus for sporting long hair and colouring it. The deceased was a class 12 student of a private school in Maduravoyal, police said.  On Tuesday morning, the teenager started from his house to board the school bus. However, he was denied entry into the vehicle for styling his hair, police said. The boy was found hanging when his working parents returned home in the evening. The body was sent for postmortem examination. An officer said that the boy may have taken the extreme step as he was disappointed over misunderstandings with his girlfriend. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on State health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp