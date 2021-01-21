Man hacked to death in front of son, nine arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man was murdered and his son suffered grievous injuries after a gang hacked them in broad daylight near Mugalivakkam on Tuesday. The deceased, Ponnurangam, a cable tv operator, was riding pillion on a two-wheeler ridden by Thaneshwaran, his son.

When the duo was on Madanandapuram-Mugalivakkam road, a gang followed them in an autorickshaw and a bike and intercepted them. After attacking Thaneswaran with machetes, the gang then hacked Ponnurangam to death before fleeing the spot.

On information, Mangadu police rushed to the spot and sent Ponnurangam’s body for post-mortem. Thaneswaran has been admitted to a private hospital. After preliminary investigation, police said that Ponnurangam had an ongoing enmity with another person over a land since it had been registered on both their names.

Since Ponnurangam had erected a hut in the land on Monday, he allegedly received threat calls the same night. While he orally informed police about the calls, he was hacked to death in front of his son. Nine men surrendered at the Kundrathur police station in connection with the murder. All of them were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Drunken brawl turns bloody night

Chennai : In a gory crime in the city, a man smashed a bottle on the head of his friend and used the glass shards to stab him in the eye. According to the police, Ashoka Chakravarthi (30), and Periyapandian (29), are friends and hail from the same village in Tenkasi. They were not on talking terms for the last one month. “They made up on Tuesday evening, and decided to drink together at the Marina. However, a fight broke out between the duo. It is alleged that Ashok made obscene remarks about Periyapandian’s family,” an officer said. Infuriated, Periaypandian smashed a liquor bottle on Ashok’s head, and then took the shards of glass and repeatedly stabbed the victim’s eyes. The victim is now in the RGGGH, and his condition is said to be critical. He is said to have lost 75 per cent of his eyesight.

28 premises of preacher raided

Chennai: Twenty-eight locations, including Jesus Calls’ headquarters in Chennai associated with popular Christian preacher Paul Dhinakaran, was raided by the Income Tax department over alleged tax evasion. The other premises targeted include the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences in Coimbatore.

Denied ride to school, boy kills self

Chennai: An 18-year-old boy died by suicide after a school staff allegedly turned him away while boarding his school bus for sporting long hair and colouring it. The deceased was a class 12 student of a private school in Maduravoyal, police said. On Tuesday morning, the teenager started from his house to board the school bus. However, he was denied entry into the vehicle for styling his hair, police said. The boy was found hanging when his working parents returned home in the evening. The body was sent for postmortem examination. An officer said that the boy may have taken the extreme step as he was disappointed over misunderstandings with his girlfriend. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on State health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).