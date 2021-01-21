STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Policewoman, two others booked on charges of extorting businessman

He had moved Court claiming that two women cheated him of several lakhs, and the inspector demanded a bribe to not book him on false charges

Published: 21st January 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special team has been formed to investigate a policewoman and two others booked for extorting a businessman by threatening to file a false case against him. Gnanaselvam is an inspector attached with the Thousand Lights All-Women Police Station. She, along with Umarani and KM Vishnupriya, have been booked for theft, extortion, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

The cases were booked against the trio following a court direction in a case filed by the businessman, TVS Raja Simman Naidu of Tirupur. According to the police, Raja Simman had registered with a matrimonial site in 2018, expressing interest in marrying a divorcee. Here, he met Vishnupriya of Hyderabad. The duo were talking to each other for a while, until Raja Simman discovered that she was still married, and was living with her husband and two children. Immediately, he claims to have stopped contacting Vishnupriya.

“Later in 2019, Raja met Umarani, who runs a spa in Chennai, for a business deal,” an officer said. “Umarani was planning to start a travel agency, and Raja had invested by purchasing two cars for the agency. As Umarani did not share her profits with Raja, he broke off his contact with her.” Further, the complainant alleged that Umarani was upset that he did not invest further money in her business and as an act of revenge, stole his mobile phone.

At that point, Raja told the court, Vishnupriya called Raja and Umarani attended the phone call. “Raja claims the duo hatched a plan to extort money from him, and lodged a false complaint with the Thousand Lights station. They alleged that Raja had misused them for money. Inspector Gnanaselvam and her team arrested Raja from Srirangam in 2020,” the officer added. Raja then claimed that the inspector took `5 lakh bribe from him to close the case though she did not close it.

When Raja came out on bail, months later, he did not receive the `8 lakh worth jewels that he claims were seized. Now, his allegation is that the two women and the inspector shared the valuables. When questioned about the jewels, he was asked to book flight tickets to Thiruvananthapuram for the inspector’s family, alleged the complainant. Since the city police did not take any action on his complaint against the inspector, he moved the court and received direction to register a case. 

When contacted, a senior police official said that the investigation is on to ascertain the merit of allegations by the complainant. A special team under an Assistant Commissioner of Police has been formed to enquire about the veracity of the complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp