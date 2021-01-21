STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

UG medical freshers arrive at Chennai govt colleges

Students take RT-PCR tests, quarantined in campuses; classes to commence in Feb

Published: 21st January 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Seniors welcoming first year MBBS students with roses at Government Omandurar Medical College on Wednesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Classes for first year UG medical students will begin from February as many of them arrived at the campuses in government medical colleges on Tuesday. The day was also a dream come true for many who are stepping into the colleges through the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students in medical seats.

Doctors said all the students will be subjected to RT-PCR tests and quarantined in the campuses until commencement of classes. Since some students are also coming from other States, it is important to conduct RT-PCR tests and quarantine, said a doctor working with Stanley GH, adding that students were briefed about the subjects and departments, and then allotted hostels. 

“Since some students could have done their higher secondary education in Tamil medium, we encourage them to feel feel and ask doubts if they have any during the course,” added the doctor. While about 250 students arrived at Stanley, as many as 232 landed at Madras Medical College, 150 at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and 100 at Omandurar Government Medical College and Hospital.

E Theranirajan, Dean, RGGGH, said RT-PCR swabs have been taken from all the students and only one parent was allowed to accompany the student on the inaugural day. “Thermal screening, hand sanitisers, and masks were made mandatory. The number of professors present during the inaugural function was less as the Covid-19 protocols were in force,” he said. 

Students at Omandurar GH were welcomed with roses. R Jayanthi, dean, said that circulars were handed out to all students in advance to come with RT-PCR test. “To those who haven’t taken, we will help them get the tests done in government facilities,” she said. She added that the introduction programme would continue until February. P Vasanthamani, dean, KMCH, said that classes may begin by February.

Students to be tested
Doctors said all students will be subjected to RT-PCR tests and quarantined in campuses until the commencement of classes. Only less number of professors were present during the inaugural function as Covid-19 protocols were in force

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UG medical students Chennai
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp