UG medical freshers arrive at Chennai govt colleges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Classes for first year UG medical students will begin from February as many of them arrived at the campuses in government medical colleges on Tuesday. The day was also a dream come true for many who are stepping into the colleges through the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students in medical seats.

Doctors said all the students will be subjected to RT-PCR tests and quarantined in the campuses until commencement of classes. Since some students are also coming from other States, it is important to conduct RT-PCR tests and quarantine, said a doctor working with Stanley GH, adding that students were briefed about the subjects and departments, and then allotted hostels.

“Since some students could have done their higher secondary education in Tamil medium, we encourage them to feel feel and ask doubts if they have any during the course,” added the doctor. While about 250 students arrived at Stanley, as many as 232 landed at Madras Medical College, 150 at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and 100 at Omandurar Government Medical College and Hospital.

E Theranirajan, Dean, RGGGH, said RT-PCR swabs have been taken from all the students and only one parent was allowed to accompany the student on the inaugural day. “Thermal screening, hand sanitisers, and masks were made mandatory. The number of professors present during the inaugural function was less as the Covid-19 protocols were in force,” he said.

Students at Omandurar GH were welcomed with roses. R Jayanthi, dean, said that circulars were handed out to all students in advance to come with RT-PCR test. “To those who haven’t taken, we will help them get the tests done in government facilities,” she said. She added that the introduction programme would continue until February. P Vasanthamani, dean, KMCH, said that classes may begin by February.

Students to be tested

