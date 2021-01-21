Virtual event on Chevening scholarship at University of Madras

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras organised a virtual event on Chevening Scholarships and Fellowships for its students and faculty last Wednesday.

The event was aimed to introduce students and faculty to opportunities in the UK to undergo a fully paid one year master’s course through Chevening programs run by UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office.

S Gowri, the university V-C, emphasised that such programmes abroad are not just about financial assistance but are great networking opportunities that facilitate students and faculty to study and work in international institutions. Richard Barlow, Head-Political and Bilateral affairs, British High Commission, New Delhi, was guest of honour.