1.5 tonnes gutka seized, 2 arrested

According to the police, the arrested were identified as Arjunan (30) from Vyasarpadi and  Zakir Hussain (56) from Pulianthope.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Guduvanchery police on Thursday seized at least 1,500 kg of gutka and arrested two men. Another man, Homssin (25) from Rajasthan, during an attempt to flee fell and broke his right hand and leg. He is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.  

While Arjunan and Zakir Hussain were arrested, Homssin who was on the first floor jumped from the building in a bid to flee. He landed on a concrete block and broke his hand and leg. He was taken to the Chengalpattu GH, from where he was sent to the RGGGH. Police registered a case and said the contraband was smuggled from Karnataka and was being distributed to shops in Urapakkam, Maraimalai Nagar, Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu.

