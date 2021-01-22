STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Avoid attending Republic Day fete due to COVID-19 threat, TN govt tells children, elderly

Published: 22nd January 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Banwarilal Purohit, TN governor, Tamil Nadu governor

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit will hoist the Tricolour at 8 am on January 26 on the Marina (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday requested school and college students, children and elderly persons to avoid attending the Republic Day celebrations on the Marina on January 26 as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, cultural events by school and college students have been skipped this year considering the pandemic.  
 
An official release here said Governor Banwarilal Purohit will hoist the Tricolour at 8 am on January 26 on the Marina.
 
Stating that arrangements for broadcasting and telecasting Republic Day programmes through All India Radio as well as television channels have been made, the government appealed to the people to witness the celebrations on TV and listen to the radio commentary on it.
 
The government said considering the advanced age of freedom fighters, officials would visit them in each district and honour them by presenting shawls. Usually, a large number of students, members of the public and freedom fighters take part in the Republic Day celebrations.
 
Meanwhile, a communication from the Raj Bhavan here said the Governor had decided not to host the "At Home Reception" on the occasion of Republic Day in view of the pandemic.

