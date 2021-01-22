Distribution of public parks uneven across Chennai

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A look at the division-wise map of parks in Chennai Corporation limits shows that the distribution of these public spaces across the city is lopsided. While some divisions do not have any parks at all, one has as many as 38 parks in the same division.

The corporation has 200 divisions in all, and a total of 702 parks, including roadside and Open Space Reservation (OSR) parks. Of these, the northern region that comprises Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones has 143 parks, the central region comprising Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam has 234 parks, and the southern region having Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones have the maximum parks (325).

“The lack of adequate number of parks is one thing, but several smaller parks on this side of the city are not maintained properly at all. They are full of overgrown bushes and waste lying around,” said P Balu, a resident of Purasaiwalkam.

“Acquiring land for large-scale parks in these areas may be a difficult task but small roadside parks and renovation of existing ones should at least be done effectively,” he added.About 25 of the 200 divisions, including Cherian Nagar in Tondiarpet and SVM Nagar in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, do not have parks. However, divisions 143 (Nolambur), 197 (Karapakkam) and 156 (Mugalivakkam) have as many as 38, 25 and 22 parks, respectively. “Our residents’ association is strong.

We need not wait for corporation officials. If we feel there aren’t sufficient parks, we have to place requests with the corporation along with details on the available land,” said Raghuraman T, a resident of Nanganallur. The division has 17 parks. Express had earlier reported that the Corporation data between 2013 and 2018 revealed that Tiruvottiyur and Manali, both in the northern region, are the only zones to not have received any funding towards renovation of parks in those five years.

When contacted, corporation officials said that setting up a park in a particular locality depends on two main factors — requests from residents, and the availability of OSR lands. “If there are OSR lands available, we set up parks in the area and hand them back to the apartment residents,” said a senior official.

Divisions with most parks

Nolambur: 38, Karapakkam: 25, Mugalivakkam: 22, Nanganallur: 17, Koyambedu: 15