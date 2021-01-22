STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Express Impact: Revenue officials remove encroachments along Chennai's Putheri Lake

It is learnt that the Chengalpet Collector took cognisance of the issue and urged revenue officials to survey the lake. They confirmed the encroachments and had them removed.

Published: 22nd January 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

The Pallavaram municipality on Thursday removed the encroachments in the Putheri Lake bund and began digging the mud to expand the lake area (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu revenue department on Thursday removed all the encroachments alongside the Putheri Lake and cancelled the pattas of people who claimed ownership of the lake bed.

This comes days after a report in The New Indian Express highlighting that the lake restoration work was disrupted for about 10 days after a group of individuals claimed ownership of the lake bed.

The group had also set up poles and underground pipes, and produced documents, obtained allegedly by illegal means, which said that they owned more than 2000 square feet of land on the lake.

However, after the report, the revenue department surveyed the lake immediately and confirmed that the area claimed by the individuals indeed is part of the lake and ordered the municipality to remove all the encroachments and resume restoration, officials told The New Indian Express.

It is learnt that the Chengalpet Collector took cognisance of this and discussed the encroachments on the lake with revenue authorities.

Following this, the municipality removed the encroachments and began the restoration work on Thursday. The local body began removing the mud in the encroached part to expand the lake.

In December 2020, a group of miscreants had dumped several loads of garbage overnight, which engulfed the lake completely.

Since then, the municipality has been working on restoring the lake by removing the garbage. While this was going on, several persons had thronged the spot claiming ownership of part of the lake and told the municipality not to restore it.

Activist David Manohar of Arappor Iyakkam, who was one of the complainants in the garbage dumping issue, said the municipality has left the place after revenue officials went there. "It must be ensured that the restoration work happens at a fast pace," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Putheri Lake
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp