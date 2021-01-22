Gang extorts money from three teenagers in Kodambakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nungambakkam police have launched a manhunt for six persons for extorting money at knife-point from three students of a catering college near Kodambakkam bridge. The students are Alageswaran from Theni, Anil from Thoothukudi and Atheep from Tirunelveli, all 17 years old.

According to police, the teenagers are students of a catering college in Chengalpattu. They were staying in a mansion situated near Kodambakkam bridge, and undergoing training in a hotel in T Nagar. On Tuesday night, when they were taking a stroll near the bridge, the gang intercepted the teenagers, brandished knives, and took them to a secluded place near the railway track nearby.

The three were forced to share PINs of their debit cards, police said, adding that until Rs 20,000 was withdrawn, the teenagers were held as hostages. During the early hours of Wednesday, the gang fled the spot, after which the teenagers lodged a police complaint.

A senior police officer told Express that three persons of the gang have been identified and arrests would be made soon. The first three identified persons are local history-sheeters, the officer added.