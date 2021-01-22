STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Gang extorts money from three teenagers in Kodambakkam

Nungambakkam police have launched a manhunt for six persons for extorting money at knife-point from three students of a catering college near Kodambakkam bridge.

Published: 22nd January 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nungambakkam police have launched a manhunt for six persons for extorting money at knife-point from three students of a catering college near Kodambakkam bridge. The students are Alageswaran from Theni, Anil from Thoothukudi and Atheep from Tirunelveli, all 17 years old.

According to police, the teenagers are students of a catering college in Chengalpattu. They were staying in a mansion situated near Kodambakkam bridge, and undergoing training in a hotel in T Nagar. On Tuesday night, when they were taking a stroll near the bridge, the gang intercepted the teenagers, brandished knives, and took them to a secluded place near the railway track nearby.

The three were forced to share PINs of their debit cards, police said, adding that until Rs 20,000 was withdrawn, the teenagers were held as hostages. During the early hours of Wednesday, the gang fled the spot, after which the teenagers lodged a police complaint.

A senior police officer told Express that three persons of the gang have been identified and arrests would be made soon. The first three identified persons are local history-sheeters, the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodambakkam
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp