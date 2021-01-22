STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

HC orders stay on compensation to Loyola employee

College was to pay Rs 64.3L for termination of services and alleged sexual harassment

Published: 22nd January 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered an interim stay on a direction issued by the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women to Loyola College, Chennai, to pay compensation for termination and alleged sexual harassment of a woman employee. The commission on December 22 directed the college management to pay Rs 64.3 lakh to the employee.

Justice Abdul Quddhose ordered the interim stay after hearing submissions made by the college management that the entire decision by the Women Commission was carried out without giving sufficient opportunity and violation of natural justice. The issue pertains to when the victim, who served as an administrator at the college, accused a former college official-cum-priest, of corruption and sexual harassment.

After raising complaints of misappropriation of funds against the priest to the management, she was terminated after a while. Despite several complaints to the management against the priest, no action was initiated, she alleged. A case relating to her termination and allegations of sexual harassment has been pending at the High Court since 2016. 

Arguing for the management, Senior Counsel Isaac Mohanlal said the woman, aged 60 at the time of termination, was bent on maligning the name of the priest and damaging the college’s reputation.

College’s stance
Arguing for the college, senior counsel Isaac Mohanlal said the woman sought to malign the name of the priest and damage the college’s reputation to yield to her illegal demands of Rs 12 crore 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Loyola College
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp