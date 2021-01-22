HC orders stay on compensation to Loyola employee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered an interim stay on a direction issued by the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women to Loyola College, Chennai, to pay compensation for termination and alleged sexual harassment of a woman employee. The commission on December 22 directed the college management to pay Rs 64.3 lakh to the employee.

Justice Abdul Quddhose ordered the interim stay after hearing submissions made by the college management that the entire decision by the Women Commission was carried out without giving sufficient opportunity and violation of natural justice. The issue pertains to when the victim, who served as an administrator at the college, accused a former college official-cum-priest, of corruption and sexual harassment.

After raising complaints of misappropriation of funds against the priest to the management, she was terminated after a while. Despite several complaints to the management against the priest, no action was initiated, she alleged. A case relating to her termination and allegations of sexual harassment has been pending at the High Court since 2016.

College’s stance

Arguing for the college, senior counsel Isaac Mohanlal said the woman sought to malign the name of the priest and damage the college’s reputation to yield to her illegal demands of Rs 12 crore