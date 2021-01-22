Let State decide on reopening schools: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday disposed of a PIL seeking a direction to the State government to reopen schools for all classes, and observed that it would not be right to pressurise the government in this aspect at this stage.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy disposed of the petition filed by A Vidhyasagar, secretary of the Chengalpattu District Private Schools Association. The petitioner said the closure of schools led to several children undergoing severe mental stress.

A phased opening for all classes should also be carried out, the petitioner argued, adding that classes can be held in two shifts with the capacity reduced by 50 per cent in each shift. The court directed the petitioner to approach it at a later stage.