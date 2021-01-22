STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC issues notice to DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin in case filed by TN Deputy Speaker

Seeking damages of Rs 1 crore, the Deputy Speaker said Udhayanidhi Stalin has been making false allegations that he was involved in the Pollachi rape scandal

Published: 22nd January 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil actor Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin (File | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday issued a notice to the DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin on a civil suit moved by Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman. The Deputy Speaker said Udhayanidhi has been making false allegations that he was involved in the Pollachi rape scandal.

According to the petitioner, Udhayanidhi during his campaign at Manachanallur in Tiruchy made these allegations and it was telecast on some news channels.

Several publications run by the opposition party are making false allegations against his family members, stated the petitioner. Besides seeking damages of Rs 1 crore, Jayaraman also wanted the court to
permanently restrain Udhayanidhi and the respondent media from making or publishing false and defamatory statements against him in any manner.

Justice R Pongiappan recording the submissions made by the petitioner issued a notice to the respondents to file a detailed report on the contentions made. The court adjourned the plea to January 29.

