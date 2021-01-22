Man kills wife in front of kid, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man who murdered his second wife and absconded with their eight-month-old daughter, has been arrested by the city police. Madhan (42), the accused, hit his wife Saritha (36) on her head with an iron rod in front of her 7-year-old daughter from her first marriage, killing her on the spot, after an argument erupted between the couple on Thursday.

According to the police, Saritha separated from her first husband about two years ago and married Madhan, who has a small business. Madhan was also a divorcee and has a daughter from his first wife.

“Eight months ago, Saritha gave birth to a girl child, but the couple allegedly quarrelled often about their past. On Thursday, an argument erupted between them after Madhan hit Saritha’s daughter. Soon, things escalated and he hit Saritha on the head with an iron rod in front of her daughter,” said the police.

Later, he panicked and fled the spot with their 8-month-old child, and the Avadi police secured him within hours and rescued the child. He has been booked under murder charges and will be remanded after investigation.