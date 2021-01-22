Techie cons woman of Rs 24 lakh, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old man for conning a woman of Rs 24 lakh by giving false job promises for her son. The accused was identified as B Santhosh Kumar from Nanmangalam in Kovilambakkam, who works in a private company as a software engineer.

The incident came to light after Marylatha (42) of Raja Agraharam in Poonamallee, lodged a complaint with the police, saying that she had transferred the money in instalments, between 2018 and 2020, since the accused promised to get her son a job. Based on the complaint, the accused was picked up by the police from his house. During the enquiry, it was revealed that he had conned the woman because he wanted money to play online rummy.

Santhosh Kumar was introduced to the online gambling game a few years ago. After winning some money initially, he got addicted to the game. “He hoped to triple his profit by playing the game regularly. Soon, he lost around Rs 2 lakh and invested all his salary into it.

To meet his expenses, Santhosh started to work as an online food delivery executive and later worked as a milk distributing person too,” said the police. Planning to make a quick buck, Santhosh placed an advertisement on social media claiming to be a job consultant for freshers. Marylatha, who saw that, contacted him.

“Subsequently, he received Rs 3 lakh as processing fee and did not respond for a few days. Once he lost that money, he posed as one Karthik and informed her that Santhosh had died in an accident and that he will now take care of the job,” said the police.

Over the past two years, Santhosh repeatedly cheated Marylatha posing as a loan officer, advisor for homemakers to earn money, and business partner looking for investors. However, he lost all the money that Marylatha gave him, in addition to Rs 10 lakh he lost from his wallet. The Poonamallee police have registered a case and arrested him on several charges.

Woman deposits fake notes, under lens

Chennai: A private bank customer in Red Hills has come under the police scanner for depositing counterfeit notes with a face value of around Rs 26,000 on Wednesday. All the notes were in denomination of Rs 200. The issue surfaced during the scrutiny of collections for the day. However, a senior officer said that the case would be transferred to the Anti-Bank Fraud unit of the CCB. After perusing the complaint and other evidence, police said that the depositor is a woman and a customer of the bank.