Two Lankan drug kingpins nabbed in Chennai after mid-sea seizure of narcotics worth Rs 100 crore

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two Sri Lankan nationals who allegedly played a key role in a multinational syndicate involved in smuggling drugs from the ‘Golden Crescent’ to the island nations of Maldives and Sri Lanka through Indian territorial waters.

The accused were identified as MMM Nawaz and Mohamed Afnas who were living in Chennai under false credentials, according to NCB officials.

On November 26, 2020 the NCB along with the Indian Coast Guard had detained a Sri Lankan fishing boat ‘Shenaya Duwa’ in Indian territorial waters. The boat contained 95.875 kilograms of heroin and 18.325 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to NCB officials.

“The total value of the seized consignment might vary since it is being smuggled to several countries. The street value of these seized drugs in India might be up to Rs 100 crore,” said A Bruno, Zonal Director, NCB, Chennai Zonal Unit.

Along with the drugs, the officials also seized five pistols and magazines from the crew. The six-member crew in the fishing boat, all of whom were Sri Lankan nationals, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Based on the information from the crew, the NCB officials traced and arrested Nawaz and Afnas from their hideout in Chennai, where they were living in a rented apartment posing as men looking for a job, said the NCB officials.

After enquiry, police said that the duo were the main conspirators in the multinational heroin syndicate. “They were controlling the mid-sea pick-up and delivery of narcotic drugs from Pakistani and Iranian vessels. Both of them had fled Sri Lanka when the local authorities closed in on them. It is also believed that there is an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued by the Sri Lankan government against Nawas,” said the press statement from the NCB.

Speaking about the smuggling of goods, a senior official attached to the NCB said, “The drugs are processed and smuggled from the largest opium production region of the world, the ‘Death triangle’ or ‘Golden Crescent’, which comprises the borders of Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan. The goods are usually loaded in fishing boats from Iran and Pakistan and during the sail to mid sea, the transfer to fishing boats from Sri Lanka and Maldives pick them up in the territorial waters of India.”

The intelligence developed by the NCB has revealed a big network of foreign personnel controlling the illegal smuggling of drugs. The official also said that the same routine was followed to smuggle drugs into India but this has reduced drastically.