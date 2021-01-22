Yearly target for Amma two-wheeler scheme reduced due to pandemic

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city Corporation’s yearly target of subsidising two-wheelers under the Amma two-wheeler subsidy scheme for the year 2020-2021 has been lowered to 6,062, in the wake of Covid and the lockdown that officials said made it difficult to process applications. For 2019-2020, the target was 9,519.

However, even with the seemingly modest targets in place, the corporation is expected to have sanctioned only around 1,500 applications by February, with March marking the end of the year.

“As far as this scheme is concerned, March is not the absolute end to meet targets. Even if it carries over, we will make way for it since we have the Covid situation to take into consideration. This is only the target but even if we receive 7,000 and above applications, we will process them,” said a Corporation official.

Last year, the corporation comfortably met its target of 9,519 for which the process of releasing subsidies is now ongoing, according to Corporation officials.

“Even during lockdown, continuous follow-up phone calls were made to all applicants individually to clear doubts relating to documents and the upfront payments,” said a Corporation official. The scheme allows a subsidy of Rs 25,000 or 50% of the cost of the vehicle, whichever is less. In November 2019, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department relaxed and amended the eligibility criteria by increasing the age limit of women who can apply from 40 to 45.

It also removed the criteria of beneficiaries having had to appear for Class 8 exams in order to apply. It, instead, allowed women working on a special time scale of pay and whose annual income does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

How to apply?

Women working under the city corporation limits may download the application from http://www.tamilnadumahalir.org/

The filled-in application forms may be submitted either in person or by Registered/ Speed Post at the zonal offices or at the Ripon building.