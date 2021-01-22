STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Yearly target for Amma two-wheeler scheme reduced due to pandemic

However, even with the seemingly modest targets in place, the corporation is expected to have sanctioned only around 1,500 applications by February, with March marking the end of the year. 

Published: 22nd January 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation building

File photo of Chennai Corporation building | EPS

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city Corporation’s yearly target of subsidising two-wheelers under the Amma two-wheeler subsidy scheme for the year 2020-2021 has been lowered to 6,062, in the wake of Covid and the lockdown that officials said made it difficult to process applications. For 2019-2020,  the target was 9,519.
However, even with the seemingly modest targets in place, the corporation is expected to have sanctioned only around 1,500 applications by February, with March marking the end of the year. 

“As far as this scheme is concerned, March is not the absolute end to meet targets. Even if it carries over, we will make way for it since we have the Covid situation to take into consideration. This is only the target but even if we receive 7,000 and above applications, we will process them,” said a Corporation official. 
Last year, the corporation comfortably met its target of 9,519 for which the process of releasing subsidies is now ongoing, according to Corporation officials. 

“Even during lockdown, continuous follow-up phone calls were made to all applicants individually to clear doubts relating to documents and the upfront payments,” said a Corporation official. The scheme allows a subsidy of Rs 25,000 or 50% of the cost of the vehicle, whichever is less. In November 2019, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department relaxed and amended the eligibility criteria by increasing the age limit of women who can apply from 40 to 45. 

It also removed the criteria of beneficiaries having had to appear for Class 8 exams in order to apply.  It, instead, allowed women working on a special time scale of pay and whose annual income does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. 

How to apply?
Women working under the city corporation limits may download the application from http://www.tamilnadumahalir.org/

The filled-in application forms may be submitted either in person or by Registered/ Speed Post at the zonal offices or at the Ripon building.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp