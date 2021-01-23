STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25-yr-old stabbed to death by gang in full public view in Tondiarpet

The deceased has been identified as Surya Prakash, a resident of Kannadasan Nagar in Kodungaiyur. The man used to sell flower garlands in Old Washermenpet locality.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old youth was stabbed to death in full public view by a five-member gang in Tondiarpet on Thursday. His brother, who also sustained cut injuries during the attack, has been admitted to Stanley Government Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Surya Prakash, a resident of Kannadasan Nagar in Kodungaiyur. The man used to sell flower garlands in Old Washermenpet locality. Police sources said that Prakash had previous enmity with an infamous goon ‘Bottle’ Mani.

Both had attacked each other previously, and Prakash had a case pending against him for the attack. On Thursday, while returning from a funeral ceremony on a two-wheeler, Prakash and his elder brother Jayakumar (27) were intercepted by Mani and four of his gang members in Tondiarpet.

A heated argument escalated and the gang allegedly started attacking the brothers with bill hooks. After Prakash collapsed and died on the spot, the gang fled the scene. On information, police rushed to the spot and sent Jayakumar to the hospital. Police sources said the gang members have been arrested.

