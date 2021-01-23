Facebook profile pic helps cops nab chain snatcher, friend

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With help of a Facebook profile photo, MGR Nagar police arrested two men who allegedly snatched gold chain and mobile phone, within 24 hours on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused were identified as S Naveen (19) from MGR Nagar and C Abhishek (19) from K K Nagar.

On Wednesday at around 11 am, the duo snatched a two-sovereign chain from a woman and a few minutes later snatched a mobile phone from a man.

A special team combed through CCTV footage and zeroed in on the two men. “Since one of the snatcher’s physiques matched a history-sheeter, I looked at his FB profile. He had worn the same T-shirt,” said the officer.