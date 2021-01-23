Man keeps cops waiting, kills in-law

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 10.30 pm on Thursday, a 52-year-old man was allegedly stabbing his father-in-law (82) to death inside his rented house in Villivakkam, while a police team was waiting outside his doorstep to attend to a complaint. Neither party knew what was happening on the other side of the door.

According to the police, Kumar, a resident of Villivakkam, and his wife had divorced but continued to live in the same house with their 14-year-old daughter due to family pressure. On Thursday, Kumar asked his daughter to make him a cup of coffee. When the girl refused, he started beating up the child.

Immediately, Kumar’s father-in-law, who was present at the scene rushed to her rescue. Kumar soon turned against the man and started assaulting him and stabbed him with a knife. Panicked, the girl called up her mother, who had gone to Vellore to attend a family function. The mother soon alerted the police, and a team was dispatched to the house.

When the man did not open the door despite repeated knocks, the police took the help of the neighbours to enter the house. They found the elderly man dead in a pool of blood. Kumar was arrested from the crime scene and remanded in custody. A police statement said that Kumar was unemployed and believed his in-laws were responsible for the strain in his relationship with his wife. He also allegedly had demanded for transfer of some property from his wife’s family.

Woman cop booked for extortion

Chennai: An inspector of an All Women Police station has been suspended after inquiry was launched to investigate a complaint of extorting a businessman by threatening to file a false case against him. Based on the complaint by Raja Simman Naidu, the court had directed Thousand Lights police to register a case against Gnanaselvam, the woman police inspector, and two more women. After the inquiry led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, the inspector has been suspended as part of departmental action.