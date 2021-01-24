STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai fishing harbour to be modernised at cost of Rs 120 crore

The Chennai fishing harbour is likely to be revamped further — with a proposal to decongest the berthing area and minimise the crowd in selling areas — at a cost of  Rs 120 crore.

Boats docked at Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By Express News Service

The proposal to modernise the harbour includes an additional wharf near easter breakwater to a length of 300 m, finger jetty to a length of 150 m, lower-level wharf for 100 m, fish-processing hall, public utility complex, 120 retail shops, a computerised vessel monitoring system, solar power system and water supply arrangements.

The modernisation proposal also includes cold-chain facilities, a boat repair yard, marketing centre to interact with  buyers and other facilities, according to a release. This comes after Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandary and Dairying Giriraj Singh met Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Friday in the presence of Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Animal Husbandary Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan and Milk and Dairy Development Minister K T Rajendra Balaji. At the meeting, the CM stressed the importance of developing the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour further. The Union Minister also visited the Chennai fishing harbour.

Kasimedu
