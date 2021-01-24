STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Corpn shelters home to more people since pandemic

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, the number of people accommodated in Corporation shelters has been increasing, say Corporation officials.

Published: 24th January 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Shelter homes

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, the number of people accommodated in Corporation shelters has been increasing, say Corporation officials. Currently, 1,700 people are accommodated in 54 shelters, including special shelters, which house people who are not in private facilities due to the fear of spread of Covid-19. In July last year, the number of inmates was 1,050.

The shelters had, over the course of the lockdown, accommodated several people who were asked to vacate by house owners for their inability to pay rent or because of their work on the frontlines. “By the end of February, we will have around 2,000 people because we are also carrying out daily rescues. Private homes are still hesitant about taking in new inmates so we try to accommodate people who otherwise might have been taken by private homes,” said a Corporation official.

In September last year, 58 senior citizens of an old age home in Perungudi tested positive for coronavirus, after which the city Corporation increased testing in old age homes. “We recently opened up two new shelters. Our target is 84 shelters. Besides the existing 54 shelters for the urban homeless, 30 are under construction,” the official added.

The target of 84 is in line with a Supreme Court ruling that calls for a shelter for every one lakh people. The city Corporation had identified around 9,000 homeless people in a survey in 2018, a number that might have increased due to the lockdown and loss of livelihood that ensued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 shelter home chennai
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp