HR professionals share their insights at ‘Tarang’ event  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DG Vaishnav School of Management conducted ‘Tarang’, a two-day national human resource (HR) online congress on the theme ‘Strive, Survive and Sustain’ on Friday and Saturday.

As part of the event, HR professionals were called to share their most influencing HR practices and initiatives from working with various organisations, said a statement from the college, which added that the event plays an important role in connecting students with professionals around the country.

There were four sessions consisting of 14 speakers who addressed the gathering. There were two panel discussions on ‘Investing in Talent’ on the first day and ‘Hacking HR’s-HR Tech initiative’ on the second day, the statement said.