Revenue dept removes encroachments along Putheri Lake

The revenue department on Thursday removed all encroachments along the Putheri Lake and cancelled pattas of private persons who claimed ownership of the lake bed.

Published: 24th January 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 06:17 AM

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The revenue department on Thursday removed all encroachments along the Putheri Lake and cancelled pattas of private persons who claimed ownership of the lake bed. A report on Express had highlighted that the lake restoration work was stopped for more than 10 days after a group of individuals claimed ownership to a part of the lake bed. 

The group had also set up poles and underground pipes, and produced documents, obtained allegedly by illegal means, which showed that they owned more than 2,000 square feet of land on the lake. However, after the Express report, revenue officials surveyed the lake immediately and confirmed that the area claimed by the individuals indeed is part of the lake. 

It is learnt that the Chengalpet Collector had taken cognisance of the issue. After being instructed by revenue officials, on Thursday, municipality authorities removed the encroachments and restarted restoration work. The local body also began digging up the encroached land to expand the lake. 

In December 2020, a group of miscreants had dumped several truckloads of garbage overnight,  engulfing the restored lake completely. Since then, the Municipality has been working on restoring the lake by removing the garbage.  

Activist David Manohar of Arappor Iyakkam, who was one the complainant in the garbage dumping issue, said the municipality workers left the place after the revenue officials went. “It must be ensured that the restoration work happens at a fast pace,” he said.

Comments

