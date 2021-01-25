Chennai crime file: All that is dealt by investigation

By Express News Service

Seven held for peddling ganja

CHENNAI: Seven persons were arrested for peddling ganja in Koyambedu area. Police cornered the seven based on a tip-off that they were camping near Periyar Nagar Junction in Mettukuppam on Saturday. Two kg of ganja was seized from them.

The arrested are S Sujivan (38) of Maduravoyal, G Karthik (22) of Nerkundram, S Praveen (21) of Alwar Thirunagar, and H Balaji (20) of Periyar Nagar. The other three - M Anand alias Kozhi Babu (22) of Valasaravakkam, M Madhan (20) and V Nagaraj (22) of Nerkundram - are wanted in a murder case, police said. All of them were remanded in judicial custody.

Two held for robbing teenagers' phones

CHENNAI: Three days after a six-member gang extorted three teenagers near Kodambakkam bridge, Nungambakkam police have arrested two persons in connection with the case. The arrested persons are 20-year-old Stephen and Naresh of Kodambakkam.

They were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday night. Two mobile phones belonging to the teenagers were also recovered. Police sources said that they are on the lookout for other members of the gang. The three teenagers, students of a catering college were robbed at knife-point on Tuesday night.

Parked truck catches fire, none hurt

CHENNAI: An empty truck parked on the service road of Chennai-Bengaluru NH at Rajakulam in Kancheepuram caught fire on Sunday and none was injured in the incident. Police sources said that the truck was heading towards Arcot from Chennai.

Near a junction in Rajakulam, the heavy vehicle brushed another truck. The drivers decided to settle the dispute and brought their vehicles onto the service road. Even as they were discussing, the empty truck’s horn started honking by itself, police said, and within a few seconds, the front cabin of the vehicle caught fire. A fire tender doused the fire before it could spread to the fuel tank. A short-circuit in the battery is suspected to have triggered the fire.

Four nabbed for hoarding of PDS rice

CHENNAI: Tondiarpet police detained four persons for allegedly hoarding 2,375 kg of rice meant for distribution through ration shops. The arrested persons are N Ajith and E Nandagopal (42) N Lingesh (48) of Tondiarpet, and M Vijayakumar (34) of Kasimedu.

Police sources said that the four were handed over to the Civil Supplies CID (CSCID) wing. The police detected the illegal hoarding from an undisclosed location on Tiruvottiyur High Road in Tondiarpet on Saturday. Police sources said that around 40 sacs containing 2,375 kgs of rice were seized and handed over to the CSCID wing.

Bid to smuggle gold, cigarettes foiled

CHENNAI: Air Customs arrested five persons and foiled bids to smuggle 3.46-kg gold worth Rs 1.75 crore, cigarettes and used laptops. Based on information, five passengers --- Syed Musthafa (27) of Cuddalore, Asarudeen (22), Ajmal Khan (24), Syed Mohamed (36) and Sulthan Salahudeen (27), all from Ramanathapuram who arrived from Dubai were intercepted at exit on suspicion.

On personal searche, 18 bundles of gold paste weighing 3.66-kg were found concealed, which on extraction yielded 3.26 -g gold valued at Rs 1.65 crore. Six gold cut bits weighing 204 gm valued Rs 10.3 lakh were found in their pant pockets. On examination of check-in bags, 75 cartons of Gudang Garam cigarettes and 14 used or refurbished laptops valued Rs 2.5 lakh were found.

CBI arrests top labour official for graft

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a top labour official, were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with a bribery case. The case was registered against a Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), Madurai and N Murali, a resident of Triplicane, Chennai after the official allegedly demanded a bribe from a private person over issuing a labour licence.

The CBI laid a trap and both the accused were nabbed while exchanging alleged bribe amount of Rs 30,000. Searches were conducted at five places in Chennai and Madurai (Tamil Nadu). Both the accused were produced in the court of Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Chennai and remanded to judicial custody till February 4, 2021.