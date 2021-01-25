Eight-member gang ransacks toll both near Chennai's Porur with sticks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An eight-member gang ransacked a toll booth located near Porur on Maduravoyal-Tambaram highway on Sunday evening. CCTV footage of the incident, released by the toll booth management to police personnel, reportedly shows the gang arriving in a car and an autorickshaw, and using thick wooden sticks and stones to damage the toll booth on Maduravoyal-Tambaram highway.

A senior police officer told The New Indian Express that an FIR has been registered and the gang members are being identified based on the footage obtained. Quoting the toll booth staff, the police officer said that the gang is suspected to have affiliations with Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi, however police are yet to ascertain it.

Meanwhile, a cab driver has been suspected to have brought the goons to settle scores. The driver reportedly had an heated argument with the booth staff regarding payment of toll fees recently. An investigation is underway.