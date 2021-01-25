S Railway conducts cyclothon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) State Bharath Scouts and Guides Organisation took out a cyclothon as part of National Youth Day celebrations on Saturday. The cyclothon commenced from the SR Headquarters (Park town) and ended at Avadi.

The event was flagged off by Additional General Manager BG Mallya. As many as 24 cycling enthusiasts including V G Bhooma, Senior Deputy General Manager, SR, took part in the 28- km cyclothon.

Mallya in his address to the participants, urged them to spread the idea of cycling among the younger generation, as it is one of the best forms of exercise. He added that it is very important to keep ourselves fit especially during the pandemic, said the railways in statement.