STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sewage stagnation raises dengue fears of tenements at Chennai's Perumbakkam

Visuals shared with The New Indian Express showed water mixed with sewage stagnating in large quantity just outside the tenements.

Published: 25th January 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Stagnant rainwater and sewage has been causing concern among residents of the Perumbakkam slum board tenements. (Photo| EPS)

Stagnant rainwater and sewage has been causing concern among residents of the Perumbakkam slum board tenements. (Photo| EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Residents of Perumbakkam slum board tenements fear catching dengue due to stagnation of rainwater mixed with sewage outside their homes. The residents, who were relocated from various parts of Chennai to the tenements located 25 kilometres away, said as many as five children have been diagnosed with dengue due to the mosquito menace.

R Karthik, a K block resident, said he had raised the issue with local slum board officials. "They promised to clear the stagnant water but have not done that yet," he said.

Visuals shared with The New Indian Express showed water mixed with sewage stagnating in large quantity just outside the tenements. Residents said mosquito menace is unbearable during the nights due to the water stagnation.

Residents also said that they are also not able to move in and out of their tenements freely because of this. "The sewage is also getting mixed with the drinking water through the sump but the authorities still haven’t cleared it," added Karthik.

The residents said their drinking water tastes bitter and sometimes, the water is muddy and brown due to the contamination. Kumar, a resident of L Block, said many residents have been falling ill frequently in his block and are being treated by the Public Health Centre in the tenements.

When contacted, slum board officials said they would look into the issue. "We will ask the sewage board to remove stagnant water at the earliest," an official told Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perumbakkam slum board Perumbakkam slum tenements Chennai water stagnation
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp