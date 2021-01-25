Sewage stagnation raises dengue fears of tenements at Chennai's Perumbakkam

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Perumbakkam slum board tenements fear catching dengue due to stagnation of rainwater mixed with sewage outside their homes. The residents, who were relocated from various parts of Chennai to the tenements located 25 kilometres away, said as many as five children have been diagnosed with dengue due to the mosquito menace.

R Karthik, a K block resident, said he had raised the issue with local slum board officials. "They promised to clear the stagnant water but have not done that yet," he said.

Visuals shared with The New Indian Express showed water mixed with sewage stagnating in large quantity just outside the tenements. Residents said mosquito menace is unbearable during the nights due to the water stagnation.

Residents also said that they are also not able to move in and out of their tenements freely because of this. "The sewage is also getting mixed with the drinking water through the sump but the authorities still haven’t cleared it," added Karthik.

The residents said their drinking water tastes bitter and sometimes, the water is muddy and brown due to the contamination. Kumar, a resident of L Block, said many residents have been falling ill frequently in his block and are being treated by the Public Health Centre in the tenements.

When contacted, slum board officials said they would look into the issue. "We will ask the sewage board to remove stagnant water at the earliest," an official told Express.