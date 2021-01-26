STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Bad infrastructure raises a stink in Perumbakkam

Besides this, the residents claim there is sewage contamination in drinking water sumps.

Published: 26th January 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

In most blocks of the Perumbakkam Slum Board, pipes carrying sewage from the eighth floor to the underground outlets are broken | Special Arrangement

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Come rain or shine, there seems to be no end to the woes of residents of the Perumbakkam Slum Board. In most blocks, pipes carrying sewage from the eighth floor to the underground outlets are broken. The walls too have developed massive cracks.“Just a glance at the buildings is enough to narrate our woes. When it rains, water seeps through the massive cracks in the walls,” said Manickandan G.

Recently, the residents tied buckets to the ceiling to keep water from entering the elevators. They say the elevators in some blocks, such as the E Block, do not work at times.On Monday, several pipes carrying freshwater from the overhead tanks broke, leading to a massive leakage on the terrace of B Block.
“We have raised the issue with the slum board authorities. Poor contractors are to be blamed, and the slum board does not care about our problems,” said Clement, a resident. Another resident, from A Block, said his block receives water only once or twice a week.

Besides this, the residents claim there is sewage contamination in drinking water sumps. The slum board official say this was due to contamination in the pipe carrying water from Nemmeli.When contacted, Slum Board authorities said they can only work within the allotted budget to provide civic infrastructure for the residents. “When they raise a complaint, we immediately attend to it. But with the available funds, some repair work may take time,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perumbakkam
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp