Bad infrastructure raises a stink in Perumbakkam

OMJASVIN M D

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Come rain or shine, there seems to be no end to the woes of residents of the Perumbakkam Slum Board. In most blocks, pipes carrying sewage from the eighth floor to the underground outlets are broken. The walls too have developed massive cracks.“Just a glance at the buildings is enough to narrate our woes. When it rains, water seeps through the massive cracks in the walls,” said Manickandan G.

Recently, the residents tied buckets to the ceiling to keep water from entering the elevators. They say the elevators in some blocks, such as the E Block, do not work at times.On Monday, several pipes carrying freshwater from the overhead tanks broke, leading to a massive leakage on the terrace of B Block.

“We have raised the issue with the slum board authorities. Poor contractors are to be blamed, and the slum board does not care about our problems,” said Clement, a resident. Another resident, from A Block, said his block receives water only once or twice a week.

Besides this, the residents claim there is sewage contamination in drinking water sumps. The slum board official say this was due to contamination in the pipe carrying water from Nemmeli.When contacted, Slum Board authorities said they can only work within the allotted budget to provide civic infrastructure for the residents. “When they raise a complaint, we immediately attend to it. But with the available funds, some repair work may take time,” said an official.