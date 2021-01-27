STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Customs realise Rs 47,460 crore revenue

Published: 27th January 2021 04:37 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Customs Zone has realised revenue of Rs 47,460 crore this year till January 21, 2021, according to Chief Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Zone, M V S Choudary. Unfurling the National Flag at Chennai Customs, he said that Chennai Customs zone has detected a total of 481 smuggling cases involving Rs 64.14 crore. Of these Rs 55.58 crore pertain to gold smuggling, he said.

Meanwhile, Chennai Air Customs marked the Republic Day at the Air Cargo Complex Meenambakkam.  Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner of Customs, Airport, unfurled the national flag and took salute. He also addressed the gathering comprising of officers and staff of airport and Air Cargo, and other agencies and stakeholders.

A short  cultural program was also held. Officers and staff of  customs, CISF and other stakeholders were also given commendation certificates by the Commissioner for their  exemplary work in the line of duty.
Meanwhile, Governor Banwarilal Purohit laid a wreath at Victory War Memorial, Chennai.

The ceremony was conducted by a military guard which presented arms as a mark of respect while the Buglers sounded the ‘Last Post’ followed by two minutes silence. Veterans and serving officers of all the three wings of the Defence Forces along with Lieutenant General Manik Kumar Das, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Commandant, Officers Training Academy, Chennai, the senior most military dignitary present in the station also laid wreath.

Chennai Customs
