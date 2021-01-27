STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elephant’s strength in a grain 

Our country was once home to over one lakh indigenous varieties of rice.

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Our country was once home to over one lakh indigenous varieties of rice. However, now, due to the unavailability of the seeds, cultivation of these heritage crops have become a tradition lost in time,” says VT Kalyani VT, a healthy-food blogger, who for the last seven years has been on a journey to research, learn and share the goodness of traditional rice varieties unique to the state and country.

These grains were categorised, cultivated and harvested based on different seasons, she says. For instance, the months between August and January are known as samba, and the popular seeraga samba rice variety, which is cultivated and harvested through this period, derives its name from the season.

“Categorising rice varieties and their cultivation based on seasons ensured biodiversity in the farm and variety on the plate,” she explains. With rice varieties like poongar, thooyamalli and seeraga samba, among others, finding its place in our list, we explore another forgotten paddy variety — kaatu yaanam, which is said to have several medicinal properties.

“The name of the rice itself is quite interesting. There are two theories. Firstly, it’s claimed to have gotten its name because of its seven-odd feet height. The farm with this tall variety can even hide a kaatu yaanai (wild elephant) amid the crops. While other stories suggest that it’s because of its ability to provide one with the strength of an elephant,” she elaborates.

The unpolished red rice variant cultivated in Tamil Nadu can grow in any climate and can survive even in the driest of conditions. “The rice doesn’t need much maintenance even during the growing period,” she shares.

Health benefits
A good source of iron, zinc and vitamin B6, the fibre, minerals and nutrients in kattu yaanam satiate one’s hunger more than white rice would and is also excellent for controlling diseases like diabetes, protecting vital body organs and cardiovascular functions. These black-red coloured grains are rich in calcium, magnesium and fibre, and aid in better digestion, strengthening of bones, teeth and enhancing hair growth.

“With most polished rice, chances of obesity and diabetes are high. In kattu yaanam, the grains are rich in calcium and not in carbohydrate. Hence, it helps in the fight against joint pains and helps in preventing arthritis. The bran contains anthocyanins and is very rich in minerals and vitamins. It also has anti-ageing properties, is good for pregnant women and helps fight heart diseases,” she explains.

From field to food
This traditional rice can be transformed into a series of rustic appetising dishes. “Be it a simple dosai, fluffy appam or soft idiyappam, kaatu yanam enhances the dishes with its distinct aroma, taste and texture,” she offers.

KAATU YAANAM IDIYAPPAM

INGREDIENTS

  • Kaatu yaanam rice: 1.5 cups
  • Grated Coconut: 1/2 cup
  • Water: 1/2 cup
  • Salt: To taste
  • Ghee or oil: To cook

METHOD

  • Wash and rinse the rice well. Soak it overnight.
  • After eight hours, drain the water and add the rice, grated coconut, 1/2 cup water and salt to a mixer. Grind into a smooth paste.
  • Add ghee/oil to a thick-bottomed vessel. Now, add the ground paste to this kadai and stir it well.
  • Keep stirring continuously till it becomes a non-sticky thick mass. This might take close 10-12 minutes.
  • Remove from the stove. Make small balls and use an idiyappam press to make idiyappam.
  • In a steamer, steam cook for ten minutes in low fl ame.
  • Serve with coconut milk.

NOTE
Be careful while adding water to the batter. Continuous stirring is very important.

KAATU YAANAM APPAM

INGREDIENTS

  • Kaatu yaanam rice: 3/4 cup
  • Urad dal: 1/4 cup,
  • Fenugreek: 1/4 tsp
  • Salt: As required
  • Ghee: To cook
  • Coconut-Jaggery: 1/4 cup
  • Banana: 1 small

METHOD

  • Wash and soak rice, urad dal for 4 to 6 hours.
  • Grind it well in a mixer into a smooth batter. Don’t add a lot of water. Just sprinkle water to help in the grinding process.
  • In a saucepan, add less than 1/4 cup and dissolve the jaggery.
  • When the jaggery dissolves, fi lter it for impurities and add to the batter.
  • Add salt and mix the batter well.
  • Heat a paniyaram pan and grease with ghee.
  • Use a ladle, scoop batter and pour to each hollow.
  • Cover and cook. When done, fl ip sides and cook the other side too.
  • Repeat the same for the remaining batter.

TIP

  • You can add a pinch of baking soda.
  • If you have time, rest the batter for two hours and then prepare it.
  • You can use jaggery or palm jaggery.
  • For babies below one year, use slightly diluted dates syrup instead of jaggery.
  • Adjust water as per batter thickness. The batter should not be too thick or too watery.
  • Use ghee as much as possible in the paniyaram pan. It adds fl avour.

KAATU YAANAM DOSA

INGREDIENTS

  • Kaatu yanam rice: 1 cup
  • Raw rice: 2 tbsp
  • Lobia (black-eyed pea): 3/4 cup
  • Ginger: A piece
  • Red chilli: 2, Salt: To taste
  • Onion: 2, fi nely chopped
  • Coriander and curry leaves: 1 tbsp, fi nely chopped

METHOD

  • Wash and soak the rice and legume overnight.
  • After 8 to 12 hours, rinse well and drain the water completely.
  • Add to a mixer and grind along with ginger, salt and red chilli.
  • Grind by adding a quarter to half cup of water into it, to smooth the batter.
  • Add the chopped onions, curry leaves and coriander leaves. Mix well with batter.
  • Grease a tawa and spread the batter with a ladle. Sprinkle oil and cook both the sides.
  • Serve the dosai with coconut chutney.

NOTE

  • The recipe needs no fermentation.
  • You can alternate black-eyed peas with green gram or ragi or moong dal.
  • The fl avour and texture depends on your batter consistency.
  • Be patient to cook both the sides of the dosa well.

Visit Kalyani VT’s Instagram page @kitchenkathukutty

