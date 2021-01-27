STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KC Sivasankar would tie up his swollen hand and continue drawing

“When he was 92, his hands started swelling with pain when he drew. He would tie a rag around his wrist to prevent swelling, and continue drawing all day,” said K Radha, his daughter.

KC Sivasankar

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: KC Sivasankar, the late cartoonist famous for his illustrations in children’s magazine Chandamama aka Ambulimama, is among the 10 from TN who were conferred the Padma Shri.

The artist who passed away September 2020 at the age of 97, was known for his trademarked line-drawing cartoon of Vikram-Vetal -- an image that has become synonymous with the fable.

"When he was 92-years-old, his hands started swelling with pain every time he drew. Yet, he would
tie a piece of rag around his wrist tightly to prevent swelling and continue drawing all day," said K Radha, his daughter.

She said despite medical advice, it took months of convincing to get her father to discontinue drawing. "When he starts drawing, he forgets the world around him," she said.

Sivasankar also won a 'Lifetime Achievement Award' by Cartoon Watch.

Sivasankar was a child prodigy, said KS Ramakrishnan, his son. "My father used to tell me that his school art teacher always told that he was better than the master himself. When he finished school, he was
directly admitted into the second year of a five-year art degree as he was better than his peers,"

Ramakrishnan said adding that his father never stopped enjoying creating new characters and was always
passionate about his work.

Sivasankar spent 64-years working for the Chandamama, said KR Ramakrishnan, a colleague and a patron of arts who worked two decades with him during the stint. He said that Sivasankar was a symbol of
loyalty and commitment as he stayed with the organisation even through
administrative turbulences.

"I was always disappointed that his talent was not recognised enough. While this award puts an end to that woe, I'm sad that he is not alive to receive it," he said.

