Revelries for the regal day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the pandemic rages on, trade still limping back to normalcy and the general populace ever braced for the next disaster, the city breaks away from the gloom to cheer the day of the Constitution.

This Republic Day, too, was not without its time-honoured staples — a regal parade, achievement floats, aerial extravagance and cultural splendour.

In attendence were governor Banwarilal Purohit, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, among other ministers and officials.