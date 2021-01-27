STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM opens Jaya memorial on Marina, vows to form 'Amma government' again

Recalling her achievements in the film industry and in politics, Palaniswami gave a detailed account of how she moved up the political ladder gradually by sheer hard work

Jayalalithaa memorial

TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday dedicated the memorial for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on the Marina adjacent to the memorial of late leader MG Ramachandran and vowed to form the 'Amma government' again by winning the ensuing Assembly elections. 

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, State Ministers, AIADMK functionaries and thousands of party cadres were present on the occasion.  

Recalling her achievements in the film industry and in politics, Palaniswami gave a detailed account of how she moved up the political ladder gradually by sheer hard work. He also recalled the landmark schemes and projects implemented by Jayalalithaa for the welfare of the people in all spheres whenever she assumed office as the Chief Minister of the state. Palaniswami said Jayalalithaa had carved a niche for herself in the minds of women in Tamil Nadu and they hold her as their role model.  

“Tamil Nadu excelled in all sectors - school education, infrastructure, health, transport, agriculture, water management, youth welfare, backward classes welfare, etc., during her regime. Amma's (Jayalalithaa) bold decisions on various issues and her historic initiatives will remain red-lettered in the contemporary history of Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami added. 

Taking a dig at DMK president MK Stalin who criticised Palaniswami and Panneerselvam for raising a memorial for Jayalalithaa, the Chief Minister said "Stalin's benamis have filed cases before the Madras High Court against the construction of a memorial for Jayalalithaa. But when his father M Karunanidhi passed away and he wished to raise a memorial for him on Marina, his benamis withdrew the cases pending before the court overnight. Thus, Stalin’s deceitful nature and his true colours came to the fore.”  

"Jayalalithaa had said that the AIADMK government and party would continue to rule the state even 100 years after her times. Let us realise her dream and work hard for winning the Assembly elections with a majority and form the government again. That is our goal. That will be the befitting tribute we could pay to Amma. Let us gather again at Amma's memorial to pay homage to her after winning the elections." 

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, "We pray to Amma to bestow her blessings on us to win the Assembly elections and to tread on the path shown by her."

Since thousands of AIADMK cadres thronged the Marina from all districts, the traffic on Kamarajar Road was blocked and route changes were effected since this morning. Physical distancing was not followed by the AIADMK cadre around the memorial.   

