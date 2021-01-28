STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

As AIADMK cadre pour in for Jaya memorial, Chennai traffic stagnates

The cadre thronged the Marina Beach to witness the inauguration of the memorial for late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Published: 28th January 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Owing to the huge crowd of AIADMK cadre from across the State, traffic on several important roads in Chennai was brought to a standstill on Wednesday. The cadre thronged the Marina Beach to witness the inauguration of the memorial for late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Kamarajar Salai was closed from 6 am to accommodate the crowd and make way for the Chief Minister’s convoy. Motorists and MTC buses had to take detours, as arranged by the traffic police. Since hundreds of buses and vans, which the party cadre used to reach the city, were parked on the arterial roads leading to the memorial, motorists had a tough time.

Vehicles on the stretches from Periyar Statue to Pallavan Salai on Anna Salai, and Central Railway Station to Egmore Commissioner’s office on Poonamallee High Road and parts of Jawaharlal Nehru Salai were forced to move at a snail’s pace.

Since a number of buses had been parked on the already-narrow Wall Tax Road, the road became unmotorable. “Some bus drivers entering the city  stopped their vehicles in the middle of the road to take U-turns as they were unsure which way to go,” said S Kumaran, who runs a dry fish shop near Basin Bridge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai  AIADMK J Jayalalithaa
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp