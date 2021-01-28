As AIADMK cadre pour in for Jaya memorial, Chennai traffic stagnates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Owing to the huge crowd of AIADMK cadre from across the State, traffic on several important roads in Chennai was brought to a standstill on Wednesday. The cadre thronged the Marina Beach to witness the inauguration of the memorial for late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Kamarajar Salai was closed from 6 am to accommodate the crowd and make way for the Chief Minister’s convoy. Motorists and MTC buses had to take detours, as arranged by the traffic police. Since hundreds of buses and vans, which the party cadre used to reach the city, were parked on the arterial roads leading to the memorial, motorists had a tough time.

Vehicles on the stretches from Periyar Statue to Pallavan Salai on Anna Salai, and Central Railway Station to Egmore Commissioner’s office on Poonamallee High Road and parts of Jawaharlal Nehru Salai were forced to move at a snail’s pace.

Since a number of buses had been parked on the already-narrow Wall Tax Road, the road became unmotorable. “Some bus drivers entering the city stopped their vehicles in the middle of the road to take U-turns as they were unsure which way to go,” said S Kumaran, who runs a dry fish shop near Basin Bridge.