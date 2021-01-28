STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 274 crore GST fraud: Sleuths arrest tax consultant

Issues fake invoices and passed on illegal Input Tax Credit to the extent of Rs 22.12 crore

Published: 28th January 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old tax consultant from Pernambut in Vellore was arrested for committing a massive GST fraud, by issuing fake invoices to the extent of Rs 274 crore and passing on illegal and unlawful Input Tax Credit to the extent of Rs 22.12 crore.

The arrest was made by the GST and Central Excise Department, Chennai Outer, on Tuesday after carrying out detailed investigation and conducting multiple searches to gather evidence.

According to a release, the person was produced before the Economical Offences Judge II, Egmore, Chennai. Sources said that the person, along with a few accomplices, had taken GST registrations by misusing KYC documents of other persons. He was also acting as a tax consultant to prepare the documentation, including invoices for these fictitious companies.

These fictitious companies issued tax invoices to various business entities without actual supply of goods or services to facilitate, for a commission, fraudulent availment of GST credit by these business entities. GST on such bogus invoices was also paid using Input Tax Credit, based on fraudulent tax invoices received from other fictitious companies opened by the associates of the arrested person.

The release added, the GST and Central Excise Department also identified the business entities that had availed fraudulent GST credit passed on by the companies floated by the accused and his accomplices. Further probe is on.

