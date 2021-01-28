STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN CM declares open Jaya residence Veda Nilayam as memorial, public not allowed until HC nod 

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa will be celebrated as a government function on February 24 every year

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami inaugurates Veda Nilayam, the residence of J Jayalalithaa, as a memorial while Dy CM O Panneerselvam and other leaders look on (Express | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Continuing the measures to honour late leader J Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday opened her Poes Garden residence as a memorial. After paying floral tributes at her portrait placed there, the Chief Minister cut the ribbon to declare open Veda Nilayam as a memorial. However, the public will not be allowed to view the memorial until the Madras High Court gives the green signal. 

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, State Ministers, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and other officials were present on the occasion. A large number of AIADMK functionaries and cadre gathered at Veda Nilayam.

Later, the Chief Minister opened the J Jayalalithaa complex at the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education premises on the Marina. He also unveiled a nine-foot statue of Jayalalithaa in the complex using a drone, in the presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and others. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa will be celebrated as a government function on February 24 every year. Palaniswami recalled the achievements of Jayalalithaa in the field of education and the measures implemented by her for the welfare of students. 

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the ‘Namma Chennai Selfie Spot’ on the Marina, established at a cost of Rs 24 lakh by the Chennai Corporation.  

