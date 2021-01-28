STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE impact: Migrants relieved after receiving delayed salary

“We lost all our hopes in a strange city where we don’t even know the language.

Published: 28th January 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 05:40 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “We lost all our hopes in a strange city where we don’t even know the language. It was our hard-earned money that we were denied,” said 34-year-old Sunil Kumar Maddheshiya,  from Maharajganj Zilla in Uttar Pradesh, who was denied salary for four months.

Sunil was one among the eight migrant workers who received their pending wages, with the intervention of the State Labour Department Officials and the police. Express had highlighted their plight on January 25. The workers, all of them from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, had reached out to Express after the sub-contractor, under whom they were working, warned them of dire consequences if they approached the media or the police.

With a letter written in Hindi that had the contact numbers of their contractors, the workers were clueless when Express helped them reach out to the State Labour Secretary and the police department. “I got the salary last night. We have vacated the labour quarters and are on our way to our native place,” said Sunil, while also thanking the State government officials and the Bihar Association for helping them.

