Two years after sexually assaulting minor, man lands in police net

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The arrest of 36-year-old Vinoth of Pattukottai by customs officials in Tiruchy for smuggling gold changed the routine arrest to much more when the officials found out that he was wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault case in 2018.

After assaulting the minor girl in Avadi, Vinoth had left for Dubai on the pretext of searching a job. At the time, he was staying with his wife and toddler son in Chennai. The incident came to light after the girl fell ill in January 2019. A medical examination revealed that she had been sexually assaulted, said a police officer.

After she informed her parents about Vinoth abusing her multiple times, they filed a complaint with Avadi All Women Police Station. A lookout notice was issued for him, but he had already left the country.

Vinoth’s luck finally ran out on Sunday after he landed in Tiruchy and was nabbed for attempting to steal gold in the form of paste. Further investigation revealed that he was a wanted man in connection with the 2018 sexual assault case and on information, Avadi All Women Police rushed to Tiruchy and secured him.

After Vinoth landed in Tiruchy, he was secured by the Avadi All Women police. Later, he was remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday.