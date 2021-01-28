West Jafferkhanpet still remains a hub for anti-socials? 

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Barely a month after Express reported how residents of West Jafferkhanpet were facing trouble due to anti-social activities and how the civic body officials had taken note and cleared the area, things have gone back to the old.

Residents of third street (near the back gate of Kasi theatre) claim that the area has become a hub for anti-social activities like drinking, sale of drugs and prostitution. They allege that the miscreants break the streetlights whenever they are repaired and harass people who come out of their homes after sunset.

“Despite introducing door-to-door garbage collection rule, a while ago, the Corporation authorities here do not follow it. They had placed four bins near an empty plot on third street and asked the residents to dispose waste there.

After Express article, two bins have been cleared but two are still in the area. Garbage overflows and due to that, most people avoid the street, making it more deserted,” said K Shanthi, one of the residents. Adding to it, huge trucks are parked right opposite the bins, occupying other half of the road. After the article was published, trucks were cleared, but they came back recently.

On Monday, three trucks were parked on the road. “In between two trucks, a car is parked every night and some illegal activity takes place there. It is very scary because they do not let anyone walk on the street post nightfall.

The situation got better for a few days, but people have started coming back again,” said a resident on condition of anonymity. When contacted, a Corporation official said he would intimate the police about the illegal parking of trucks and inquire about the bins.