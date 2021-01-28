When the horse maketh a man

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Horses can be hilarious!” said Wiebke Haas, the German photographer behind the absolutely delightful photo series titled Horsestyle that had long-maned horses tossing their hair and presenting near human expressions. Framed in the freedom offered by a blank black canvas, the many coloured horses looked like models from the Bojack Horseman universe.

In this part of the world, the relatively quiet confines of this Coimbatore town presents rustic counterparts to the hair tossing kind. Looking at these animals as they go about their routine, pausing to let us take a peek into their lives, you’d think, “Horses can be regal, disarmingly beautiful, poised but with the wild still intact!” And you’d be right. Their caretaker J Om Pakash can vouch for this.

“Thatha, appa kalathula irunthe ithu dhan,” begins Prakash. They had the tradition of raising cows and horses to take part in temple rituals and oor thiruvizhas. That’s how, generation after generation, they got the chance to attend to these animals. Over the years, while there’s been less and less to do with temples and festivals, the horses find a place in the many races that happen across the state. On his part, Prakash has been caring for the horses in his family for the past five years.

“There’s much to do. They have to be fed according to a schedule — every two hours. Fromtime to time, we will take them out for a swim or on trial runs. There’s always someone with them,taking care of their needs,” he explains. Not far from where Prakash is, Ooty’s race course is known for its range of speedy stallions. While they are said to do four-five kilometres an hour, Prak a s h ’s animals present an impressive 30-40 kilometres an hour.

“The Ooty animals are riding horses. These race with the rekhla cart. The distance they race is different for each category, depending on the size of the horse (small, medium or large). Ours are all under the small category. Hence, they would have to race for eight kilometres to and fro. And they do quite well,” he narrates. The races have their own rituals. The cart is made madeto- order in Bhavani, Erode. Other fittings come all the way from Tiruchy.

For here are the artisans who’ve been doing it ages and know the best tricks in the trade, assures Prakash. “Kuthirai enga venaalum vangalam aana ithellam paathu dhan vaanganum,” he adds. It takes a village to raise a kid; here, the whole village wouldn’t mind coming together to care for these animals. Prakash has nearly 50 friends who show for the races with him.

Quite a number of them pitch in with him and his two brothers for the chores — taking them out for a walk, letting them bathe in the lake, for the practice sessions. There are a bunch of enthusiastic youngsters around who step in for the joy of being around the animals, he says. “There’s a lot to do. The animals have to be fed on time.

If we are not around to do it, they boys would take care of it; we just have to send word. In the evening, I usually go down to the shed (located about one kilometre from his house) to brush them down, take them out for a short walk and feed them again. It’s all this that has kept us from falling prey to bad habits and unnecessary work,” he shares. Well, what more can you ask for, right?

J Om Prakash and his friends in Coimbatore train horses for races. He details the duties involved in rearing them