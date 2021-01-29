STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Applications invited for lapsed medical seats

Those who have already applied and are on the merit list need not apply again.

MBBS exam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Selection Committee of Directorate of Medical Education has called for applications from candidates to fill 112 lapsed NRI seats under management quota in self-financing medical and dental colleges.

The Committee has asked the candidates, who are qualified in NEET UG 2020, to fill up the application online and upload the required documents from Thursday to Saturday (January 30).

Those who have already applied and are on the merit list need not apply again. The candidates who have applied from January 23 to 25 for BDS management quota seats need not apply again. The students can log on to www.tnmedicalselection.org for further details.

