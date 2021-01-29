Chennai gets new next-gen cycles, e-bikes and selfie point

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City Corporation along with Chennai Smart Cities Limited is set to put 1,000 new bicycles, including 500 electric bikes and 500 next-generation bikes on the road in two weeks. The initiative was launched by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday. The bikes will be added to the existing fleet of 500 bicycles in 78 docking stations.

“The next generation bikes are shaft-driven and don’t have chains. They also have magnesium alloy wheels and tubeless tyres,” said Ranjit Srivastava, vice-president of marketing and operations, Smartbike. The fact that these bikes don’t have chains means almost zero maintenance. They are light because of the magnesium alloy wheels and punctures won’t be a worry due to the tubeless tyres.

The electric smart bikes come worth the pedal-assist feature which helps riders accelerate. This helps cyclists go farther without over-exertion. They also have a throttle. The e-bikes will cost Rs 10 for the first 10 minutes and Rs 1 every minute thereafter, and will include additional GST. The next-gen bikes will cost Rs 5.5 for the first hour and Rs 9.9 for half-an-hour after that, and will also include additional GST. The new bikes will be distributed across all existing docking stations, said officials.

New spot for selfies

The Chief Minister also officially threw open the ‘Namma Chennai’ selfie point, off Kamarajar Salai, on the Marina Beach. The selfie point has the words ‘Namma’ in Tamil and ‘Chennai’ in English and has been installed at a cost of Rs 28 lakh. The typography, which is around 10 feet tall, is also accompanied by searing.