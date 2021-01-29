Three special trains from Feb 1, three locals cancelled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway will operate three fully reserved special trains in Chennai-Tirupati, Chennai-Jolarpettai and Villupuram-Madurai routes from February 1. Reservation of seats for above trains are thrown open, the Railways said in a statement.

The special train in Villupuram-Madurai section will replace the passenger train. While the passenger train stopped at 40 stations, stoppage for the special train has been reduced to 26 and travel time by 55 minutes.

The Villupuram-Madurai daily express special will leave Villupuram at 4.25 pm and reach Madurai at 11.45 pm. In the return journey, the train will leave Madurai at 3.35 am and reach Villupuram at 11.25 pm.

3 suburban trains cancelled

Meanwhile, to facilitate maintenance works, Chennai division of Southern Railway has made changes in the operation of suburban trains in Chennai-Chengalpattu section. According to a press statement, Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu local trains leaving Chennai Beach at 9:32 am, 10.08 am, 10.56 am, 11.48 am and 12.15 pm will run up to Tambaram on January 29 and 30, the Railways said in a statement.

Similarly, in the return journey, Chengalpattu-Chennai Beach local scheduled to leave Chengalpattu at 11.30 pm, 12.20 pm, 01.00 pm and 1.50 pm on January 29 and 30 will be cancelled between Chengalpattu and Tambaram. The trains will be operated from Tambaram as per the schedule of the existing services, the statement said.

The Tirumalpur-Chennai Beach local train leaving Tirumalpur at 10:30 am is rescheduled to leave Tirumalpur at 12:15 pm on January 29 and at 12 pm on January 30, it added.