A batsman’s seasoned companion

After almost a year of living with the uncertainty of ever returning to their livelihood, a small section of labourers — the bat repairers — are now heaving a sigh of relief.

Published: 30th January 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After almost a year of living with the uncertainty of ever returning to their livelihood, a small section of labourers — the bat repairers — are now heaving a sigh of relief. With the TNCA league matches soon to start and with many children resuming cricket coaching at the various academies in the city, bat repairers are back in demand.

For any player, a bat is their most prized possession which they never discard, but rather prefer to repair it or alter the weight to suit their style of play. And K Jayaraman is the bat repairer most players rely on. The owner of the shop opposite St Bede’s School playground, Jayaraman, has catered to the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin and Abhinav Mukund. “Players like Dinesh Karthik, M Vijay, Vijay Shankar come to season their bats.

Sometimes they come to adjust the weight of the bat as per the format. They are very sentimental about their equipment and try to use them as much as possible,’’ says Jayaraman. Even newer players of the Tamil Nadu team like B Aparajith, B Indraj i th and KB Arun Karthick come to him to finetune the willow. Jayaraman has also been a groundsman at the Gurunanank College for the last 28 years. In 2000, he started repairing bats as a part-time job to help players.

After 21 years, it is safe to say that this has become his passion. “Over the years, I devised my own style of repairing bats. I have faced many obstacles and learnt the job on my own as I did not have any formal training,’’ he says. As good English Willow is priced anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 65,000, many parents do not wish to shell out so much from their pockets. Therefore, many Under-19 and Under-16 players prefer rebuilding of bats. “The bat prices have gone up.

Many players at the junior level cannot afford to change three or four bats a season like firstclass cricketers. So, they prefer to repair the bats. I do handle work, bottom work, seasoning, weight reducing, cleaning and broken piece work,’’ he says. Looking at his father’s passion for the humble bat, Jayaraman’s son J Bhuvaneshwar has also taken an interest in repairing bats.

“We work on all days except Sunday. We even repair bats for players who live outside Chennai and courier it back to them once the work is done. Seasoning a bat costs Rs 400 and the cost of repairing a bat depends upon its condition. On an average, we repair about 20- 25 bats a month,’’ says Jayaraman, hoping to bring back the buzz in his business.

LOYAL PATRONS
Jayaraman has catered to Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin and Abhinav Mukund.
Abhinav Mukund.

