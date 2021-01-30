Given anesthesia at private hospital, five-year-old dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The father of a five-year-old boy has filed a complaint against a private hospital in Pallikaranai for allegedly providing wrong treatment and causing the death of his son. However, the hospital management has denied the al legat ion and blamed the parents for allegedly breaking the preoperative fasting rule and concealing the information.

As the boy, Naveen, was suffering from foot-corn issues, his parents sought medical care from V-Cure Hospital in Pallikaranai, police said. As part of the treatment, a surgery was scheduled by doctors on Thursday evening. After administering anesthesia, the boy went into an unconscious state, his father Sridhar claimed in the complaint.

When taken to another hospital, he was declared brought dead, said Sridhar, a college lecturer and a resident of Pallikaranai. Police sources said that based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (suspicious death) and an investigation is on.

A staff of the hospital told Express that the parents were clearly instructed to keep the child in preoperative fasting four hours before the surgery. “But, they fed the child and failed to inform us. Had we been informed, we would have dropped the surgery plan,” the staff said. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem examination.