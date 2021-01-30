STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man stages kidnap drama, makes gang pose as police officers to rob his friend

A police investigation has unravelled a kidnap drama staged by a man, along with his seven aides, to rob his friend of Rs 2.5 lakh on Wednesday night.

Published: 30th January 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A police investigation has unravelled a kidnap drama staged by a man, along with his seven aides, to rob his friend of Rs 2.5 lakh on Wednesday night. The victim, Mohammad Rafiq (28), a resident of Puzhal, filed a police complaint alleging that he and his friend Vijayakumar (27) of Vyasarpadi were robbed by a gang posing as police officers on Wednesday night.

In his complaint, Rafiq said he had gone to Vi jayakumar’s house for a drinking session. After a while, a sevenmember gang claiming to be police personnel asked the duo to go with them for an inquiry. Over the next few hours, the gang took Rafiq and Vijayakumar in a car through various parts of north Chennai and forced Rafiq to transfer Rs 50,000 from his mobile wallet and withdraw Rs 2 lakh from his accounts.

The duo was dropped in Madhavaram in the wee hours of Thursday, after which Rafiq filed a complaint. During the investigation, MKB Nagar police found Rafiq’s friend Vijayakumar to be the mastermind behind the drama. The duo became friends through network marketing initiatives, and Vijayakumar was jealous about Rafiq’s stock market earnings, police said.

Based on thorough investigation and confessions, Vijayakumar and seven of his aides, including Mohammad Kasim and Raja, were arrested. The four-wheeler, Rs 1.77 lakh cash and six mobile phones were seized from them, sources said. The remand process is on.

Rs 2 lakh
The gang forced the victim, Rafiq, to transfer Rs 50,000 from his mobile wallet and withdraw Rs 2 lakh
from his accounts

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp