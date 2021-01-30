Man stages kidnap drama, makes gang pose as police officers to rob his friend

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police investigation has unravelled a kidnap drama staged by a man, along with his seven aides, to rob his friend of Rs 2.5 lakh on Wednesday night. The victim, Mohammad Rafiq (28), a resident of Puzhal, filed a police complaint alleging that he and his friend Vijayakumar (27) of Vyasarpadi were robbed by a gang posing as police officers on Wednesday night.

In his complaint, Rafiq said he had gone to Vi jayakumar’s house for a drinking session. After a while, a sevenmember gang claiming to be police personnel asked the duo to go with them for an inquiry. Over the next few hours, the gang took Rafiq and Vijayakumar in a car through various parts of north Chennai and forced Rafiq to transfer Rs 50,000 from his mobile wallet and withdraw Rs 2 lakh from his accounts.

The duo was dropped in Madhavaram in the wee hours of Thursday, after which Rafiq filed a complaint. During the investigation, MKB Nagar police found Rafiq’s friend Vijayakumar to be the mastermind behind the drama. The duo became friends through network marketing initiatives, and Vijayakumar was jealous about Rafiq’s stock market earnings, police said.

Based on thorough investigation and confessions, Vijayakumar and seven of his aides, including Mohammad Kasim and Raja, were arrested. The four-wheeler, Rs 1.77 lakh cash and six mobile phones were seized from them, sources said. The remand process is on.

