Police, Revenue officials also to get vaccinated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From February 1, frontline workers in government departments such as Police and Revenue will be vaccinated against Covid-19, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar announced on Friday after a discussion with off icial s from the heal t h department.

So far, over 1.50 lakh police personnel and 1.20 lakh staff from the Revenue department have registered for the vaccine. Vijayabaskar also requested healthcare workers to get vaccinated before the turn of the other frontline workers begins.

He further said the health department is planning to permit about 200 small hospitals to serve as vaccination centres. As of now, staff of small hospitals can get vaccinated at the regional vaccine centres. Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, appreciated Tamil Nadu for its fight against Covid-19 during a virtual meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Health Minister added.